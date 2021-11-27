Foot Locker Inc. [FL] moved down -3.60: Why It’s Important

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] traded at a low on 11/24/21, posting a -3.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $49.84. The company report on November 19, 2021 that Foot Locker, Inc. Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results.

– Total Sales Increased 3.9% in the Third Quarter.

– Third Quarter Net Income of $158 Million, or $1.52 Per Share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2665042 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Foot Locker Inc. stands at 4.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.32%.

The market cap for FL stock reached $5.88 billion, with 103.80 million shares outstanding and 102.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, FL reached a trading volume of 2665042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Foot Locker Inc. [FL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $68.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on FL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for FL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has FL stock performed recently?

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.34. With this latest performance, FL shares gained by 3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.91 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.86, while it was recorded at 52.37 for the last single week of trading, and 55.83 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.56 and a Gross Margin at +26.59. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.28.

Return on Total Capital for FL is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foot Locker Inc. [FL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.08. Additionally, FL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foot Locker Inc. [FL] managed to generate an average of $6,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 66.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Foot Locker Inc. posted 1.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc. go to 38.95%.

Insider trade positions for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]

There are presently around $4,800 million, or 94.60% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 12,750,317, which is approximately -0.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,078,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $552.14 million in FL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $385.95 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly -6.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Foot Locker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 12,796,529 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 12,353,028 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 71,164,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,314,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,005,141 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,919,264 shares during the same period.