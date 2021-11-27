Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] stock Initiated by Truist analyst, price target now $12

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [NASDAQ: AWH] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.18 during the day while it closed the day at $2.17. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Aspira Women’s Health Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Total Revenue Increased 34% to $1.67 million; OVA1 Volume Grew 19% to 4,281 Units.

Successful Completion of Proof of Concept with Harvard Dana Farber Cancer Institute Collaboration.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stock has also loss -10.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AWH stock has declined by -39.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -60.11% and lost -67.66% year-on date.

The market cap for AWH stock reached $211.92 million, with 112.08 million shares outstanding and 58.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 812.33K shares, AWH reached a trading volume of 2629058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWH shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWH stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

AWH stock trade performance evaluation

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.70. With this latest performance, AWH shares dropped by -25.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.94 for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.06, while it was recorded at 2.17 for the last single week of trading, and 4.97 for the last 200 days.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.61 and a Gross Margin at +26.57. Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -384.97.

Return on Total Capital for AWH is now -144.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -194.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.67. Additionally, AWH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] managed to generate an average of -$263,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,350.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AWH.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $65 million, or 31.30% of AWH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AWH stocks are: ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 8,647,094, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,673,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.14 million in AWH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.56 million in AWH stock with ownership of nearly 1.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [NASDAQ:AWH] by around 3,000,025 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,200,756 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 22,593,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,794,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AWH stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 484,054 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,621,247 shares during the same period.