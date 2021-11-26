Wolfe Research slashes price target on Century Aluminum Company [CENX] – find out why.

Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ: CENX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.69% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.39%. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Jesse Gary, Century’s President and CEO, to participate in conference hosted by Goldman Sachs.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) announced that Jesse Gary, Century’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question and answer session at the virtual Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference, beginning at 10:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

A real-time audio webcast of this session will be available on the “Investors” section of Century’s website www.centuryaluminum.com.

Over the last 12 months, CENX stock rose by 36.75%. The one-year Century Aluminum Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.17. The average equity rating for CENX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.35 billion, with 90.10 million shares outstanding and 50.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, CENX stock reached a trading volume of 809812 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Century Aluminum Company [CENX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CENX shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CENX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Century Aluminum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Century Aluminum Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $7, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on CENX stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CENX shares from 11 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Century Aluminum Company is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

CENX Stock Performance Analysis:

Century Aluminum Company [CENX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, CENX shares dropped by -3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.34 for Century Aluminum Company [CENX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.44, while it was recorded at 14.27 for the last single week of trading, and 14.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Century Aluminum Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Century Aluminum Company [CENX] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.00 and a Gross Margin at -2.26. Century Aluminum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.68.

Return on Total Capital for CENX is now -8.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Century Aluminum Company [CENX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.59. Additionally, CENX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Century Aluminum Company [CENX] managed to generate an average of -$59,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Century Aluminum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CENX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Century Aluminum Company posted -0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CENX.

Century Aluminum Company [CENX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $741 million, or 57.40% of CENX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CENX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,220,149, which is approximately -1.444% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,176,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.86 million in CENX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $81.04 million in CENX stock with ownership of nearly -0.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Century Aluminum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Century Aluminum Company [NASDAQ:CENX] by around 8,368,613 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 9,641,490 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 32,944,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,954,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,157,242 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,446,237 shares during the same period.