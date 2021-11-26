why Spark Networks SE [LOV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.50

Spark Networks SE [AMEX: LOV] jumped around 0.63 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.30 at the close of the session, up 23.60%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Spark Networks Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Reiterates Full Year Guidance.

Spark Networks SE (NYSE American: LOV), a leader in social dating platforms for meaningful relationships focusing on the 40+ demographic and faith-based affiliations, including Zoosk, Silver Singles, Elite Singles, Christian Mingle, and Jdate, reported financial results for its 2021 third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Spark Networks SE stock is now -37.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LOV Stock saw the intraday high of $3.55 and lowest of $2.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.40, which means current price is +49.32% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 209.29K shares, LOV reached a trading volume of 2724796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spark Networks SE [LOV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOV shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOV stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Spark Networks SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $11 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Spark Networks SE stock. On February 14, 2018, analysts increased their price target for LOV shares from 13 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spark Networks SE is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94.

How has LOV stock performed recently?

Spark Networks SE [LOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.25. With this latest performance, LOV shares gained by 17.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.04 for Spark Networks SE [LOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 2.72 for the last single week of trading, and 4.77 for the last 200 days.

Spark Networks SE [LOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spark Networks SE [LOV] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.75 and a Gross Margin at +34.84. Spark Networks SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.00.

Return on Total Capital for LOV is now 7.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spark Networks SE [LOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.41. Additionally, LOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spark Networks SE [LOV] managed to generate an average of -$187,668 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.

Insider trade positions for Spark Networks SE [LOV]

There are presently around $24 million, or 42.51% of LOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOV stocks are: OSMIUM PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 3,716,842, which is approximately 0.005% of the company’s market cap and around 16.47% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST MANHATTAN CO, holding 606,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 million in LOV stocks shares; and ENGINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $1.98 million in LOV stock with ownership of nearly -0.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spark Networks SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Spark Networks SE [AMEX:LOV] by around 811,209 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,446,234 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,995,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,252,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOV stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 334,050 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 2,095,797 shares during the same period.