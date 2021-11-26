why Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.94

Paya Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYA] slipped around -0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.99 at the close of the session, down -0.29%. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Paya to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) (“Paya”), a leading provider of integrated payment and commerce solutions, announced that Jeff Hack, Paya CEO, and other senior management are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology ConferenceDate: Tuesday, November 30, 2021Presentation time: 4:15pm MST.

Paya Holdings Inc. stock is now -48.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAYA Stock saw the intraday high of $7.12 and lowest of $6.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.00, which means current price is +3.25% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, PAYA reached a trading volume of 3569468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYA shares is $11.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for Paya Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Paya Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on PAYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paya Holdings Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

How has PAYA stock performed recently?

Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.18. With this latest performance, PAYA shares dropped by -26.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.18 for Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.47, while it was recorded at 7.21 for the last single week of trading, and 10.65 for the last 200 days.

Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.70 and a Gross Margin at +38.52. Paya Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.25.

Return on Total Capital for PAYA is now 5.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 189.73. Additionally, PAYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] managed to generate an average of -$1,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Paya Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paya Holdings Inc. go to 26.78%.

Insider trade positions for Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]

There are presently around $905 million, or 97.60% of PAYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAYA stocks are: GTCR LLC with ownership of 45,234,022, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.27% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,847,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.86 million in PAYA stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $38.68 million in PAYA stock with ownership of nearly 10.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paya Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Paya Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYA] by around 13,083,031 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 11,658,713 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 104,774,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,515,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAYA stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,743,758 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,450,378 shares during the same period.