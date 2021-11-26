why Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [OCUP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.00

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: OCUP] jumped around 0.66 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.14 at the close of the session, up 18.82%. The company report on November 23, 2021 that Ocuphire Announces Enrollment of First Patients in Second Phase 3 Pivotal Trial (MIRA-3) for Nyxol® in Reversal of Mydriasis (RM).

RM Indication Allows for Rapid Recruitment with Top-line Results Expected in Early 2022.

Nyxol has the Potential Opportunity to Address Estimated $500M+ Reversal of Dilation Market with No Approved Therapies.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. stock is now -36.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OCUP Stock saw the intraday high of $5.50 and lowest of $4.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.81, which means current price is +23.43% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 187.46K shares, OCUP reached a trading volume of 89027231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [OCUP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OCUP shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OCUP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 691.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

How has OCUP stock performed recently?

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [OCUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.14. With this latest performance, OCUP shares gained by 1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.26 for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [OCUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.39, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [OCUP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ocuphire Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Earnings analysis for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [OCUP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. posted -1.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OCUP.

Insider trade positions for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [OCUP]

There are presently around $6 million, or 15.10% of OCUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCUP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 980,737, which is approximately 2540.222% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 118,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in OCUP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.28 million in OCUP stock with ownership of nearly 208.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Ocuphire Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:OCUP] by around 1,227,045 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 615,999 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 163,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,679,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCUP stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 164,365 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 552,805 shares during the same period.