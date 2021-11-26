why Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.86

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: IRT] jumped around 0.5 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $25.83 at the close of the session, up 1.97%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates GTS, BRBS, IRT, AVCO, LMRK; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to GuideWell Mutual Holding Corporation for $36.00 per share in cash. If you are a Triple-S Management shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. stock is now 92.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IRT Stock saw the intraday high of $25.86 and lowest of $25.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.83, which means current price is +98.54% above from all time high which was touched on 11/24/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 776.86K shares, IRT reached a trading volume of 801085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRT shares is $24.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Independence Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on IRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Independence Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has IRT stock performed recently?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, IRT shares gained by 15.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.33 for Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.58, while it was recorded at 25.41 for the last single week of trading, and 18.71 for the last 200 days.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.25 and a Gross Margin at +27.49. Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.61.

Return on Total Capital for IRT is now 2.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.98. Additionally, IRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] managed to generate an average of $17,061 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Independence Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]

There are presently around $2,922 million, or 82.36% of IRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,888,926, which is approximately -1.388% of the company’s market cap and around 0.77% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,613,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $325.8 million in IRT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $174.82 million in IRT stock with ownership of nearly -1.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Independence Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:IRT] by around 18,587,137 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 2,885,000 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 91,661,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,133,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,590,327 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 502,073 shares during the same period.