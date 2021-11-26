why Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.30

Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE: BHG] traded at a high on 11/24/21, posting a 4.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.02. The company report on November 23, 2021 that University of Florida Health is Now Participating in The Bright HealthCare Medicare and Individual Family Plans Networks.

The Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) for Medicare Began on Oct. 15; For Individuals and Families, the Open Enrollment Period (OEP) Began on Nov. 1.

Bright HealthCare¹ is excited to announce University of Florida Health is now part of its provider network across Northeast, North Central and Central Florida. University of Florida Health continues to accept other health plans, in addition to Bright HealthCare. Bright HealthCare members in Jacksonville, Gainesville, Leesburg and The Villages will now have access to University of Florida Health physicians and hospitals, including the following:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2777964 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bright Health Group Inc. stands at 10.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.64%.

The market cap for BHG stock reached $2.42 billion, with 630.38 million shares outstanding and 598.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, BHG reached a trading volume of 2777964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHG shares is $8.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Bright Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $14 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Bright Health Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bright Health Group Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

How has BHG stock performed recently?

Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.26.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.25 for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.51, while it was recorded at 4.00 for the last single week of trading.

Insider trade positions for Bright Health Group Inc. [BHG]

There are presently around $1,823 million, or 65.80% of BHG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHG stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 218,212,128, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; DEER IX & CO. LTD., holding 64,646,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $259.88 million in BHG stocks shares; and STEPSTONE GROUP LP, currently with $179.5 million in BHG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in Bright Health Group Inc. [NYSE:BHG] by around 105,471,995 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 19,624,891 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 328,264,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 453,361,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHG stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,486,854 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 11,885,074 shares during the same period.