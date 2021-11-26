Wallbox N.V. [WBX] stock Initiated by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $22

Wallbox N.V. [NYSE: WBX] traded at a low on 11/24/21, posting a -12.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.89. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Wallbox Introduces Home Energy Management Solutions for EV Drivers in the U.S.

Eco-Smart allows Wallbox users to charge their electric vehicle with solar energy at home;.

Power Boost measures a home’s real-time energy usage and automatically adjusts EV charging based on the electrical panel’s maximum capacity.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 802123 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wallbox N.V. stands at 7.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.63%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, WBX reached a trading volume of 802123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wallbox N.V. [WBX]?

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Wallbox N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Wallbox N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wallbox N.V. is set at 1.94

How has WBX stock performed recently?

Wallbox N.V. [WBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.16. With this latest performance, WBX shares dropped by -20.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.68% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.67 for Wallbox N.V. [WBX], while it was recorded at 14.55 for the last single week of trading.

Insider trade positions for Wallbox N.V. [WBX]

34 institutional holders increased their position in Wallbox N.V. [NYSE:WBX] by around 4,248,238 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,961,914 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 1,248,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,459,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,126,075 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,245,808 shares during the same period.