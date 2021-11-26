Wall Street Analyst Resumed Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [AMEX: OPTT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.64%. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Ocean Power Technologies Acquires Marine Advanced Robotics.

OPT Expands Offshore Intelligence Capabilities Through Addition of Autonomous USV Services.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (“OPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, announced the Company closed on an acquisition of Marine Advanced Robotics, Inc. (“MAR”), a Richmond (San Francisco Bay Area), California-based developer and manufacturer of autonomous surface vehicles (ASVs). This acquisition immediately provides OPT with an established, innovative offshore product line that features roaming capability and highly complements the OPT business strategy.

Over the last 12 months, OPTT stock dropped by -38.74%. The average equity rating for OPTT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $96.48 million, with 52.46 million shares outstanding and 52.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, OPTT stock reached a trading volume of 797981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2013, representing the official price target for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $14, while UBS kept a Buy rating on OPTT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPTT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

OPTT Stock Performance Analysis:

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.64. With this latest performance, OPTT shares dropped by -9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPTT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.98 for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1070, while it was recorded at 1.8460 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4835 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ocean Power Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1127.03 and a Gross Margin at -88.97. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1223.88.

Return on Total Capital for OPTT is now -28.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.56. Additionally, OPTT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] managed to generate an average of -$320,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.90 and a Current Ratio set at 29.90.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [OPTT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 8.20% of OPTT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPTT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,224,069, which is approximately 3.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 705,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 million in OPTT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.77 million in OPTT stock with ownership of nearly 14.491% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Ocean Power Technologies Inc. [AMEX:OPTT] by around 518,657 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 542,464 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,219,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,280,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPTT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 293,854 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 484,341 shares during the same period.