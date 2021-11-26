Wall Street Analyst Initiated Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE: PLNT] jumped around 0.67 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $90.46 at the close of the session, up 0.75%. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Returns to positive system-wide same store sales growth with a 7.2% increase.

Upwardly revises top- and bottom-line key financial guidance metrics for 2021.

Planet Fitness Inc. stock is now 16.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLNT Stock saw the intraday high of $90.92 and lowest of $88.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 99.60, which means current price is +33.24% above from all time high which was touched on 11/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 871.07K shares, PLNT reached a trading volume of 808498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLNT shares is $96.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Planet Fitness Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Planet Fitness Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $82 to $85, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on PLNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Planet Fitness Inc. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLNT in the course of the last twelve months was 58.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

How has PLNT stock performed recently?

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, PLNT shares gained by 12.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.04 for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.55, while it was recorded at 90.06 for the last single week of trading, and 79.64 for the last 200 days.

Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.70 and a Gross Margin at +32.65. Planet Fitness Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.69.

Return on Total Capital for PLNT is now 4.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.28. Additionally, PLNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 105.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT] managed to generate an average of -$10,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Planet Fitness Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Planet Fitness Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Planet Fitness Inc. go to 8.80%.

Insider trade positions for Planet Fitness Inc. [PLNT]

There are presently around $7,705 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,436,761, which is approximately -2.91% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,048,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $637.57 million in PLNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $508.93 million in PLNT stock with ownership of nearly -5.139% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Planet Fitness Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Planet Fitness Inc. [NYSE:PLNT] by around 12,224,069 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 12,594,996 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 60,351,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,170,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLNT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,557,405 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,707,089 shares during the same period.