Wall Street Analyst Initiated Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ: ADSK] loss -15.49% or -47.1 points to close at $256.90 with a heavy trading volume of 10882022 shares. The company report on November 24, 2021 that Autodesk to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) announced its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences:.

November 30, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $262.88, the shares rose to $268.35 and dropped to $245.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADSK points out that the company has recorded -10.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, ADSK reached to a volume of 10882022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADSK shares is $358.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Autodesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Autodesk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $334, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on ADSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autodesk Inc. is set at 11.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADSK in the course of the last twelve months was 38.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for ADSK stock

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.28. With this latest performance, ADSK shares dropped by -17.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.02 for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 301.09, while it was recorded at 303.22 for the last single week of trading, and 294.45 for the last 200 days.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.86 and a Gross Margin at +90.12. Autodesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.87.

Return on Total Capital for ADSK is now 23.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 49.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 292.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.98. Additionally, ADSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 210.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] managed to generate an average of $105,061 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Autodesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Autodesk Inc. posted 1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Autodesk Inc. go to 26.37%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]

There are presently around $60,578 million, or 92.80% of ADSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,685,136, which is approximately 0.215% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,277,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.25 billion in ADSK stocks shares; and LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P, currently with $2.8 billion in ADSK stock with ownership of nearly 0.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Autodesk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 537 institutional holders increased their position in Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK] by around 14,995,189 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 10,388,344 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 173,887,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,271,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADSK stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,092,505 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,166,298 shares during the same period.