Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Centene Corporation [CNC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] slipped around -0.42 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $75.61 at the close of the session, down -0.55%. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Centene Arizona Subsidiaries Awarded Contract Expansion to Continue Serving Arizonans with Serious Mental Illness.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced its Arizona subsidiaries Arizona Complete Health-Complete Care Plan and Care1st Health Plan Arizona were selected by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) for a Competitive Contract Expansion (CCE) to continue providing access to physical and behavioral healthcare services to Title XIX/XXI eligible persons with Serious Mental Illness (SMI) and to administer the state’s crisis system, grant-funded services, and court-ordered evaluations. The new three-year agreement, with the possibility of two, two-year extensions, is anticipated to begin Oct. 1, 2022.

“We are honored to continue our long-standing partnership with the state of Arizona to provide access to comprehensive, quality healthcare to members living with serious mental illness and other complex situations and crisis,” said Brent Layton, Centene’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “Centene has a long history of coordinating integrated physical and behavioral healthcare in Arizona, and we look forward to continuing to work with local providers and community partners to help Arizonans live better, healthier lives.”.

Centene Corporation stock is now 25.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNC Stock saw the intraday high of $76.15 and lowest of $75.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 77.64, which means current price is +32.28% above from all time high which was touched on 11/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, CNC reached a trading volume of 3064260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Centene Corporation [CNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $83.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.07.

How has CNC stock performed recently?

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.75. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.57 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.34, while it was recorded at 74.82 for the last single week of trading, and 67.01 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.36. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 10.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.07. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $25,358 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Centene Corporation [CNC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centene Corporation posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 9.51%.

Insider trade positions for Centene Corporation [CNC]

There are presently around $41,013 million, or 94.30% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,253,167, which is approximately 0.771% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 43,133,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.26 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.07 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly -3.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centene Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 327 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 33,103,927 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 38,501,905 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 470,822,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 542,428,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,565,964 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 6,392,476 shares during the same period.