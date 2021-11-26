Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] stock Downgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $21

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: UMPQ] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $20.42 during the day while it closed the day at $20.13. The company report on November 23, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates GWB, UMPQ, NPTN, LEVL; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock has also loss -3.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UMPQ stock has inclined by 3.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.56% and gained 32.96% year-on date.

The market cap for UMPQ stock reached $4.38 billion, with 218.42 million shares outstanding and 213.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, UMPQ reached a trading volume of 805125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMPQ shares is $22.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $23 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on UMPQ stock. On June 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UMPQ shares from 20 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Umpqua Holdings Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 8.46.

UMPQ stock trade performance evaluation

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, UMPQ shares dropped by -2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.05 for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.60, while it was recorded at 20.16 for the last single week of trading, and 19.06 for the last 200 days.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.21. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.63.

Return on Total Capital for UMPQ is now 6.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.30. Additionally, UMPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] managed to generate an average of -$388,628 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation go to 10.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,958 million, or 92.30% of UMPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UMPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,820,534, which is approximately -1.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,327,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $389.06 million in UMPQ stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $267.49 million in UMPQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Umpqua Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:UMPQ] by around 9,116,783 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 11,902,589 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 175,580,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,599,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMPQ stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,479,269 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,416,762 shares during the same period.