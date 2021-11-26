Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] stock Downgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $64

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $63.48 during the day while it closed the day at $62.89. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Truist Board Members Honored and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commitment Recognized with Awards.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Truist.

Truist’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) was recognized recently by several organizations, including a prestigious honor for several of our board members.

Truist Financial Corporation stock has also gained 0.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TFC stock has inclined by 10.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.21% and gained 31.21% year-on date.

The market cap for TFC stock reached $85.65 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 3091577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $66.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $63 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Underperform rating on TFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 32.62.

TFC stock trade performance evaluation

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.17 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.33, while it was recorded at 62.09 for the last single week of trading, and 58.43 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.20. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.56.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.20. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Truist Financial Corporation posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 8.90%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $61,837 million, or 74.60% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,709,207, which is approximately 7.459% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,507,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.07 billion in TFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.9 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 739 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 47,139,858 shares. Additionally, 518 investors decreased positions by around 32,727,448 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 903,383,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 983,250,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,175,647 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 4,698,477 shares during the same period.