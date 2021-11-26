Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] fell -49.68% so far this year. What now?

Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TRKA] gained 5.37% or 0.08 points to close at $1.57 with a heavy trading volume of 3060866 shares. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Troika Media Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

First quarter revenue growth significantly exceeds Company forecast.

Revenue increased 102% quarter-over-quarter to $8.3 million.

It opened the trading session at $1.44, the shares rose to $1.83 and dropped to $1.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRKA points out that the company has recorded -42.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, TRKA reached to a volume of 3060866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Troika Media Group Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRKA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48.

Trading performance analysis for TRKA stock

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.49. With this latest performance, TRKA shares dropped by -42.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.49% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRKA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.12 for Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6660, while it was recorded at 1.5840 for the last single week of trading.

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] shares currently have an operating margin of -117.24 and a Gross Margin at +39.46. Troika Media Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.80.

Return on Total Capital for TRKA is now -75.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -124.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.36. Additionally, TRKA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] managed to generate an average of -$133,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Troika Media Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.90% of TRKA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRKA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,914, which is approximately 271.628% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 62,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99000.0 in TRKA stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $98000.0 in TRKA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Troika Media Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TRKA] by around 204,824 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 64,124 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 119,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRKA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,498 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 64,122 shares during the same period.