Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] Stock trading around $29.09 per share: What’s Next?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.65% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.95%. The company report on November 17, 2021 that Trip.com Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Sign Strategic Global Agreement.

9,000 hotels by Wyndham to land on Trip.com Group’s platforms, boosting global distribution and leveraging innovative livestreaming capabilities for specific markets.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

– Trip.com Group, a leading global travel service provider, recently signed a strategic global agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company. This is a significant move that marks the two industry-leading companies’ commitment and continued collaboration to drive the success of the travel industry.

Over the last 12 months, TCOM stock dropped by -14.04%. The one-year Trip.com Group Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.94. The average equity rating for TCOM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.65 billion, with 635.48 million shares outstanding and 611.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, TCOM stock reached a trading volume of 3573909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $37.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $43 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on TCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.38.

TCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.98 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.11, while it was recorded at 29.22 for the last single week of trading, and 33.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trip.com Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.77 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.73.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now -0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.21. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] managed to generate an average of -$109,240 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TCOM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trip.com Group Limited posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trip.com Group Limited go to 0.50%.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,251 million, or 69.50% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 42,414,087, which is approximately 25.609% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 42,219,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in TCOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $625.67 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 0.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trip.com Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 67,714,568 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 71,959,398 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 281,451,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 421,125,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,886,490 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 19,691,568 shares during the same period.