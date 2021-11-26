TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] Stock trading around $19.65 per share: What’s Next?

TPI Composites Inc. [NASDAQ: TPIC] loss -1.06% or -0.21 points to close at $19.65 with a heavy trading volume of 796391 shares. The company report on November 8, 2021 that TPI Composites, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results – Added New Lines in China for Vestas and Secures Strategic Investment from Oaktree Capital Management of up to $600 Million.

TPI Composites, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPIC), the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $19.51, the shares rose to $19.95 and dropped to $19.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TPIC points out that the company has recorded -60.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 776.13K shares, TPIC reached to a volume of 796391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPIC shares is $31.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for TPI Composites Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $42 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for TPI Composites Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $29, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on TPIC stock. On November 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for TPIC shares from 44 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TPI Composites Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28.

Trading performance analysis for TPIC stock

TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.28. With this latest performance, TPIC shares dropped by -38.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.93 for TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.02, while it was recorded at 20.66 for the last single week of trading, and 43.30 for the last 200 days.

TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.77 and a Gross Margin at +3.78. TPI Composites Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.14.

Return on Total Capital for TPIC is now 5.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 198.42. Additionally, TPIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] managed to generate an average of -$1,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.82.TPI Composites Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TPI Composites Inc. posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 438.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPIC.

An analysis of insider ownership at TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]

There are presently around $630 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPIC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,645,185, which is approximately -0.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 2,470,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.55 million in TPIC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $35.21 million in TPIC stock with ownership of nearly 1.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TPI Composites Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in TPI Composites Inc. [NASDAQ:TPIC] by around 4,614,532 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 4,586,217 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 22,865,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,066,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPIC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 834,840 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 960,901 shares during the same period.