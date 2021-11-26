The Mosaic Company [MOS] is 57.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] traded at a low on 11/24/21, posting a -1.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.35. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Mosaic Announces October 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its October 2021 sales revenue and volumes by business unit.

Phosphates(1).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3122505 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Mosaic Company stands at 2.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.43%.

The market cap for MOS stock reached $13.99 billion, with 379.80 million shares outstanding and 376.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 3122505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Mosaic Company [MOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $44.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $55, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on MOS stock. On September 14, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MOS shares from 50 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 23.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has MOS stock performed recently?

The Mosaic Company [MOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -13.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.63 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.30, while it was recorded at 36.52 for the last single week of trading, and 33.87 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.64 and a Gross Margin at +12.92. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.67.

Return on Total Capital for MOS is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.59. Additionally, MOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] managed to generate an average of $52,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Mosaic Company [MOS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Mosaic Company posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 185.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Mosaic Company [MOS]

There are presently around $10,480 million, or 79.90% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,012,076, which is approximately 0.539% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,528,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $881.23 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly 9.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 23,079,630 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 19,395,720 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 245,842,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,317,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,288,752 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,534,147 shares during the same period.