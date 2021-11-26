The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] moved up 9.92: Why It’s Important

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] jumped around 0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.33 at the close of the session, up 9.92%. The company report on November 24, 2021 that Alkaline88® and Shaquille O’Neal Light Up the Big Apple in Time for Thanksgiving.

The Company’s Advertisements Will Be on Display on Four Screens in Times Square until New Year’s 2023.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, announced that it will begin advertising in New York City’s Times Square, on 14 stories of digital billboard space at the corner of West 46th Street and 7th Ave. With 50 million visitors a year, more than any place else in the USA, millions of people will see Alkaline88® ads on display 24 hours a day from Thanksgiving 2021 until the ball drops on December 31st, 2022. With up-to three new ads a week, Alkaline88 and Shaq will keep America and the world thinking about and drinking Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88 as they travel to the Big Apple and beyond.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock is now 31.68% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WTER Stock saw the intraday high of $1.38 and lowest of $1.2002 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.35, which means current price is +43.01% above from all time high which was touched on 08/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, WTER reached a trading volume of 4075476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTER shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTER stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has WTER stock performed recently?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.32. With this latest performance, WTER shares dropped by -21.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.78 for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5656, while it was recorded at 1.2780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4521 for the last 200 days.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.81 and a Gross Margin at +36.42. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.21.

Return on Total Capital for WTER is now -121.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -253.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -259.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.99. Additionally, WTER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] managed to generate an average of -$586,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.32.The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTER.

Insider trade positions for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]

There are presently around $13 million, or 10.30% of WTER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,414,448, which is approximately 7.934% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 1,950,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 million in WTER stocks shares; and UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC., currently with $1.82 million in WTER stock with ownership of nearly -0.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER] by around 3,822,649 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 276,147 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 6,694,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,793,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTER stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,896,507 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 58,186 shares during the same period.