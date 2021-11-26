So-Young International Inc. [SY] Revenue clocked in at $249.90 million, down -61.30% YTD: What’s Next?

So-Young International Inc. [NASDAQ: SY] loss -0.23% or -0.01 points to close at $4.30 with a heavy trading volume of 4041105 shares. The company report on November 22, 2021 that So-Young Announces Receipt of a Preliminary Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire the Company.

So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter (the “Proposal Letter”), dated November 22, 2021, from Mr. Xing Jin, co-founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, to acquire all of the outstanding Class A ordinary shares of the Company that are not already owned by Mr. Jin and his affiliates (the “Buyer Group”) for a purchase price of $5.30 per American Depositary Share (“ADS,” with every 13 ADSs representing 10 Class A ordinary shares), or US$6.89 per Class A ordinary share, in cash (the “Proposed Transaction”). A copy of the Proposal Letter is attached hereto as Exhibit A.

The Board has formed a special committee consisting of independent directors Messrs. Charles Zhaoxuan Yang, Chao He and Harry Jiannan Wang to evaluate and consider the Proposal Letter and the Proposed Transaction. The Company cautions that the Board has just received the Proposal Letter and has not made any decisions with respect to the Proposal Letter and the Proposed Transaction. There can be no assurance that the Buyer Group will make any definitive offer to the Company, that any definitive agreement relating to the Proposal Letter will be entered into between the Company and the Buyer Group, or that the Proposed Transaction or any other similar transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, except as required under applicable law.

It opened the trading session at $4.36, the shares rose to $4.50 and dropped to $4.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SY points out that the company has recorded -56.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 654.82K shares, SY reached to a volume of 4041105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about So-Young International Inc. [SY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SY shares is $10.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for So-Young International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for So-Young International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for So-Young International Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22.

Trading performance analysis for SY stock

So-Young International Inc. [SY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.66. With this latest performance, SY shares dropped by -0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.31 for So-Young International Inc. [SY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 4.45 for the last single week of trading, and 8.00 for the last 200 days.

So-Young International Inc. [SY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and So-Young International Inc. [SY] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.38 and a Gross Margin at +83.61. So-Young International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.45.

Return on Total Capital for SY is now -2.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, So-Young International Inc. [SY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.06. Additionally, SY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, So-Young International Inc. [SY] managed to generate an average of $538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.So-Young International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

So-Young International Inc. [SY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, So-Young International Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SY.

An analysis of insider ownership at So-Young International Inc. [SY]

There are presently around $82 million, or 16.40% of SY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SY stocks are: GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 3,597,080, which is approximately -5.94% of the company’s market cap and around 46.85% of the total institutional ownership; TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD., holding 3,067,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.22 million in SY stocks shares; and FIRST MANHATTAN CO, currently with $12.5 million in SY stock with ownership of nearly -0.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in So-Young International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in So-Young International Inc. [NASDAQ:SY] by around 1,614,819 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,079,107 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 15,227,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,921,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SY stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,013,859 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 268,452 shares during the same period.