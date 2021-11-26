Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] moved down -0.08: Why It’s Important

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SBGI] loss -0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $24.64 price per share at the time. The company report on November 15, 2021 that DISH and Sinclair Reach New Multi-Year Carriage Agreement.

– Agreement maintains carriage of local Sinclair channels on DISH TV, and Tennis Channel on DISH TV and SLING TV.

– Multi-year agreement ensures DISH customers long-term access to channels.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. represents 75.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.91 billion with the latest information. SBGI stock price has been found in the range of $24.495 to $24.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 432.49K shares, SBGI reached a trading volume of 4964469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBGI shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $24 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $28, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on SBGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBGI in the course of the last twelve months was 2.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for SBGI stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.70. With this latest performance, SBGI shares dropped by -11.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.31 for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.14, while it was recorded at 24.61 for the last single week of trading, and 30.73 for the last 200 days.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.30 and a Gross Margin at +39.66. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.62.

Return on Total Capital for SBGI is now 10.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,117.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.31. Additionally, SBGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 91.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI] managed to generate an average of -$208,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. posted -42.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,253.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBGI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [SBGI]

There are presently around $1,072 million, or 85.10% of SBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,214,246, which is approximately 1.926% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,750,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.14 million in SBGI stocks shares; and CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $95.15 million in SBGI stock with ownership of nearly 6.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SBGI] by around 2,978,988 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 3,700,923 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 36,801,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,481,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBGI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 543,776 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,094,015 shares during the same period.