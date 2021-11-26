Piper Sandler lifts Metromile Inc. [MILE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Metromile Inc. [NASDAQ: MILE] gained 4.28% or 0.11 points to close at $2.68 with a heavy trading volume of 2898210 shares. The company report on November 23, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DVD, MILE, VSAT and HFC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

It opened the trading session at $2.53, the shares rose to $2.715 and dropped to $2.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MILE points out that the company has recorded -68.10% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, MILE reached to a volume of 2898210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Metromile Inc. [MILE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MILE shares is $5.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MILE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Metromile Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Metromile Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on MILE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metromile Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MILE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for MILE stock

Metromile Inc. [MILE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.53. With this latest performance, MILE shares dropped by -14.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MILE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.20 for Metromile Inc. [MILE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.33, while it was recorded at 2.67 for the last single week of trading, and 7.67 for the last 200 days.

Metromile Inc. [MILE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for MILE is now -10.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.09.

An analysis of insider ownership at Metromile Inc. [MILE]

There are presently around $176 million, or 65.20% of MILE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MILE stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 9,384,285, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 8,003,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.45 million in MILE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.64 million in MILE stock with ownership of nearly -2.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Metromile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Metromile Inc. [NASDAQ:MILE] by around 14,673,491 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 13,612,962 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 37,520,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,807,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MILE stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,315,189 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,696,875 shares during the same period.