Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] gain 16.91% so far this year. What now?

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE: NSC] loss -0.70% or -1.95 points to close at $277.78 with a heavy trading volume of 807872 shares. The company report on November 23, 2021 that Norfolk Southern to present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2021.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark R. George, and Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Alan H. Shaw, will make a presentation at:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2021Wednesday, December 1, 11:00 a.m. Eastern TimeWebcast URL: https://wsw.com/webcast/stph32/nsc/1677456.

It opened the trading session at $277.71, the shares rose to $279.97 and dropped to $277.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NSC points out that the company has recorded -0.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, NSC reached to a volume of 807872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSC shares is $300.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Norfolk Southern Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Norfolk Southern Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $301 to $303, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on NSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norfolk Southern Corporation is set at 4.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for NSC in the course of the last twelve months was 39.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for NSC stock

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, NSC shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.79 for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 268.61, while it was recorded at 276.82 for the last single week of trading, and 266.84 for the last 200 days.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.70 and a Gross Margin at +34.70. Norfolk Southern Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.53.

Return on Total Capital for NSC is now 12.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.27. Additionally, NSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.64.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Norfolk Southern Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norfolk Southern Corporation posted 2.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Norfolk Southern Corporation go to 17.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]

There are presently around $49,948 million, or 75.50% of NSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,685,688, which is approximately -1.11% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 15,734,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.37 billion in NSC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.33 billion in NSC stock with ownership of nearly -4.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norfolk Southern Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 579 institutional holders increased their position in Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE:NSC] by around 7,820,064 shares. Additionally, 660 investors decreased positions by around 11,016,310 shares, while 380 investors held positions by with 160,975,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,811,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NSC stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,768,212 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 2,853,912 shares during the same period.