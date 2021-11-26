Market cap of The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] reaches 6.42B – now what?

The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE: AZEK] closed the trading session at $41.29 on 11/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.64, while the highest price level was $41.67. The company report on November 18, 2021 that The AZEK Company Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results.

Continued Strong Sales Growth in Fourth Quarter and Full Year; Expanding Decking Capacity with Additional New Fourth Phase; Cumulative Capacity Expected to Increase Over 100% by End of 2022.

FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.39 percent and weekly performance of -3.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, AZEK reached to a volume of 807974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZEK shares is $52.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZEK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The AZEK Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for The AZEK Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AZEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AZEK Company Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZEK in the course of the last twelve months was 132.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

AZEK stock trade performance evaluation

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.66. With this latest performance, AZEK shares gained by 12.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.50 for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.13, while it was recorded at 41.36 for the last single week of trading, and 41.55 for the last 200 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.04 and a Gross Margin at +33.00. The AZEK Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.59.

Return on Total Capital for AZEK is now -0.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.42. Additionally, AZEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] managed to generate an average of -$73,502 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.The AZEK Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The AZEK Company Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AZEK Company Inc. go to 23.00%.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,140 million, or 97.30% of AZEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZEK stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,096,090, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 19,095,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $788.47 million in AZEK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $516.63 million in AZEK stock with ownership of nearly 4.534% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AZEK Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE:AZEK] by around 15,408,260 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 12,813,806 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 120,474,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,696,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZEK stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,915,871 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,881,039 shares during the same period.