Market cap of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] reaches 32.56M – now what?

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: GROM] traded at a high on 11/24/21, posting a 20.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.72. The company report on November 23, 2021 that Holiday Season Officially Underway as Grom Social Enterprises’ Newest Division – Curiosity Ink Media – Unwraps Santa.com.

Favorite Time of the Year Now a Little More Magical Thanks to Virtual North Pole!.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc’s (NASDAQ: GROM), newest subsidiary and engine for original multiplatform family entertainment – Curiosity Ink Media – unwrapped Santa.com, the company’s online digital holiday hub designed to bring users the fun and excitement of Christmas through content aimed at easing the stress and maximizing the overall enjoyment of the season. Brimming with escapist fare alongside tips on holiday entertaining, gift-giving, yuletide décor, family fun and much more, the site will continually refresh throughout the holidays with content for kids and grown-ups alike. Due to historic global supply-chain delays and logistical delivery challenges, Santa.com will postpone the rollout of its full e-commerce activation until 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4354235 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stands at 21.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.49%.

The market cap for GROM stock reached $32.56 million, with 5.94 million shares outstanding and 4.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.82M shares, GROM reached a trading volume of 4354235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

How has GROM stock performed recently?

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.73. With this latest performance, GROM shares dropped by -26.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.88 for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.39, while it was recorded at 2.87 for the last single week of trading, and 4.29 for the last 200 days.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] shares currently have an operating margin of -47.23 and a Gross Margin at +38.27. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -93.24.

Return on Total Capital for GROM is now -20.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.13. Additionally, GROM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] managed to generate an average of -$12,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.20% of GROM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GROM stocks are: AE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 148,516, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 66,146 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in GROM stocks shares; and THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS, currently with $36000.0 in GROM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:GROM] by around 237,969 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 57,175 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 27,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GROM stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 237,969 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 52,986 shares during the same period.