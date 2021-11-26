Market cap of First Advantage Corporation [FA] reaches 2.92B – now what?

First Advantage Corporation [NASDAQ: FA] jumped around 0.17 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.47 at the close of the session, up 0.93%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that First Advantage Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock.

First Advantage Corporation (“First Advantage”) (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital, announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of its stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”), including affiliates of Silver Lake Group, L.L.C., of 15,000,000 shares of common stock of First Advantage pursuant to a registration statement filed by First Advantage with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), at the public offering price of $20.00 per share. The Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock. No shares are being sold by First Advantage. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Barclays and BofA Securities are acting as lead bookrunners for the offering. Citigroup, Evercore ISI, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel and HSBC are acting as bookrunners, and Citizens Capital Markets, KKR Capital Markets LLC, MUFG, Loop Capital Markets, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Roberts & Ryan are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Compared to the average trading volume of 772.21K shares, FA reached a trading volume of 795668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Advantage Corporation [FA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FA shares is $27.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Advantage Corporation is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for FA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

How has FA stock performed recently?

First Advantage Corporation [FA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.53 for First Advantage Corporation [FA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.45, while it was recorded at 18.63 for the last single week of trading.

First Advantage Corporation [FA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Advantage Corporation [FA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.23 and a Gross Margin at +14.94. First Advantage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.50.

Return on Total Capital for FA is now -0.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Advantage Corporation [FA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.21. Additionally, FA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.27.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.First Advantage Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for First Advantage Corporation [FA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Advantage Corporation go to 19.50%.

Insider trade positions for First Advantage Corporation [FA]

There are presently around $2,639 million, or 95.40% of FA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FA stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 110,734,013, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,612,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.25 million in FA stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $45.78 million in FA stock with ownership of nearly 21.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Advantage Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in First Advantage Corporation [NASDAQ:FA] by around 8,647,827 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 6,801,657 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 127,408,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,858,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,228,362 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,647,491 shares during the same period.