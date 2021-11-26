Market cap of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] reaches 3.58B – now what?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.37 during the day while it closed the day at $12.15. The company report on November 17, 2021 that E2open and Jaguar Land Rover Expand Multi-Year Relationship to Deliver Transformative End-to-End Connected Supply Chain.

Partnership builds on success of E2open’s solutions to unlock value and efficiency as the backbone of Jaguar Land Rover’s digital connected supply chain.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, and Jaguar Land Rover, UK’s largest automotive manufacturer, have expanded their relationship to strengthen the company’s shift to a collaborative digital supply chain model. Central to Jaguar Land Rover’s vision is E2open‘s orchestration platform that acts as a backbone connecting planning, operations and all partners to efficiently and sustainably delight customers.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -7.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ETWO stock has inclined by 3.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.47% and gained 12.08% year-on date.

The market cap for ETWO stock reached $3.58 billion, with 294.93 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, ETWO reached a trading volume of 2920901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

ETWO stock trade performance evaluation

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.32. With this latest performance, ETWO shares dropped by -4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.91 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.99, while it was recorded at 12.39 for the last single week of trading, and 11.22 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.01 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.25.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.88. Additionally, ETWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] managed to generate an average of -$15,242 per employee.E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,685 million, or 99.50% of ETWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC with ownership of 41,617,831, which is approximately 102.717% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 38,688,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $470.07 million in ETWO stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $355.37 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 139,222,547 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 25,359,543 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 138,713,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,295,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,521,848 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 11,477,327 shares during the same period.