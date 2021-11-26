Market cap of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] reaches 81.62M – now what?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.55 at the close of the session, up 3.02%. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Signs Cooperation Agreement with National Glory Holdings Limited to Develop Industry Platform for Metaverse and NFT Products.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, announced that the Company formally signed a memorandum of cooperation with National Glory Holdings Limited (“National Glory”). Color Star and National Glory will conduct in-depth cooperation on metaverse and non-fungible token (NFT) related business sectors.

National Glory is an international investment holding company that focuses on real estate, venture capital, and the development and utilization of blockchain technology. The cooperation between Color Star and National Glory will leverage each other’s advantages to develop and utilize augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies to build an industry platform, bringing more innovations and advancements to metaverse and NFT products. The cooperation will help enhance the Company’s international business network. Color Star has already successfully released several NFT products, metaverse interfaces, and virtual characters previously.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stock is now -22.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CSCW Stock saw the intraday high of $0.56 and lowest of $0.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.67, which means current price is +13.71% above from all time high which was touched on 03/30/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.16M shares, CSCW reached a trading volume of 2697127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has CSCW stock performed recently?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.74 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6098, while it was recorded at 0.5292 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9352 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]

There are presently around $5 million, or 6.20% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,177,524, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,978,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 million in CSCW stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.18 million in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly 37.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 8,386,887 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 257,773 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 424,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,069,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,168,319 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 257,773 shares during the same period.