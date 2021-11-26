Market Analysts see SentinelOne Inc. [S] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.31% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.72%. The company report on November 22, 2021 that SentinelOne to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) announced that it is scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conferences:.

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications ConferenceWednesday, December 8, 2021.

The one-year SentinelOne Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.11. The average equity rating for S stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.89 billion, with 120.52 million shares outstanding and 41.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, S stock reached a trading volume of 3602202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $76.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 5.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 115.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20.

S Stock Performance Analysis:

SentinelOne Inc. [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.72.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.03 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.40, while it was recorded at 64.63 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into SentinelOne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.14 and a Gross Margin at +57.73. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.35.

Return on Total Capital for S is now -67.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.00. Additionally, S Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] managed to generate an average of -$138,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

SentinelOne Inc. [S] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,654 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,443,674, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 26,712,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in S stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $764.23 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 387.948% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 23,804,236 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 11,531,708 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 78,881,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,217,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,990,564 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 7,657,261 shares during the same period.