Market Analysts see Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTX] traded at a high on 11/24/21, posting a 11.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.32. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Leap Therapeutics to Participate at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, announced that members of the senior management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place on Monday, November 29 – Thursday, December 2, 2021.

A replay of the pre-recorded fireside chat can be accessed on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time on the Investors page of the company’s website at https://investors.leaptx.com/, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3305390 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Leap Therapeutics Inc. stands at 8.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.14%.

The market cap for LPTX stock reached $207.57 million, with 78.22 million shares outstanding and 69.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.29M shares, LPTX reached a trading volume of 3305390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPTX shares is $4.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LPTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leap Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 138.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

How has LPTX stock performed recently?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.73. With this latest performance, LPTX shares dropped by -17.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.93, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 2.09 for the last 200 days.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1902.60. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1854.47.

Return on Total Capital for LPTX is now -122.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -123.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.18. Additionally, LPTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] managed to generate an average of -$927,233 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

Earnings analysis for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. go to -2.49%.

Insider trade positions for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]

There are presently around $97 million, or 55.90% of LPTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPTX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 8,476,496, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 4,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.28 million in LPTX stocks shares; and DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), currently with $9.28 million in LPTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leap Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTX] by around 24,344,051 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 4,065,398 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 13,464,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,873,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPTX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,429,945 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 3,835,673 shares during the same period.