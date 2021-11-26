Market Analysts see Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB] gaining to $3.50. Time to buy?

Assembly Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ASMB] price surged by 1.31 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Assembly Biosciences Presents New Data at AASLD The Liver Meeting™ Highlighting the Progress of its HBV Core Inhibitor Portfolio.

Newly selected preclinical core inhibitor candidate, ABI-4334, demonstrates single-digit nanomolar potency against both pgRNA encapsidation and cccDNA formation.

ABI-H3733 shows favorable pharmacokinetics and safety in Phase 1a study; Phase 1b study expected to begin in 2022.

A sum of 6393743 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 753.57K shares. Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $2.35 and dropped to a low of $2.25 until finishing in the latest session at $2.32.

The one-year ASMB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.78. The average equity rating for ASMB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASMB shares is $9.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Assembly Biosciences Inc. stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ASMB shares from 30 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assembly Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65.

ASMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.83. With this latest performance, ASMB shares dropped by -24.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.41 for Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 3.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Assembly Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.89. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.57.

Return on Total Capital for ASMB is now -24.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.21. Additionally, ASMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB] managed to generate an average of -$447,137 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 12.60.

ASMB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Assembly Biosciences Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 88.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assembly Biosciences Inc. go to 17.00%.

Assembly Biosciences Inc. [ASMB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $52 million, or 48.00% of ASMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASMB stocks are: SATTER MANAGEMENT CO., L.P. with ownership of 2,227,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,208,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.06 million in ASMB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.51 million in ASMB stock with ownership of nearly 3.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Assembly Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Assembly Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ASMB] by around 1,534,775 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 5,901,404 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 15,298,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,734,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASMB stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 438,831 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,186,102 shares during the same period.