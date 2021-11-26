Market Analysts see Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Altimeter Growth Corp. [NASDAQ: AGC] slipped around -0.31 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.43 at the close of the session, down -2.26%. The company report on November 19, 2021 that Altimeter Growth Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with Grab.

– Extraordinary General Meeting of AGC shareholders to approve proposed business combination with Grab to be held on November 30, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

– Record date for the Extraordinary General Meeting is November 5, 2021.

Altimeter Growth Corp. stock is now 4.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGC Stock saw the intraday high of $14.35 and lowest of $13.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.11, which means current price is +33.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, AGC reached a trading volume of 3007426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC]?

New Street have made an estimate for Altimeter Growth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimeter Growth Corp. is set at 1.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has AGC stock performed recently?

Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, AGC shares gained by 3.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.05% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.83, while it was recorded at 13.78 for the last single week of trading, and 11.83 for the last 200 days.

Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC] managed to generate an average of -$65,499,944 per employee.Altimeter Growth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC]

Positions in Altimeter Growth Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Altimeter Growth Corp. [NASDAQ:AGC] by around 9,141,683 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 6,056,161 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 22,860,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,058,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGC stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,003,730 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,357,071 shares during the same period.