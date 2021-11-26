Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] Is Currently 3.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [NYSE: LSPD] surged by $2.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $57.425 during the day while it closed the day at $55.31. The company report on November 24, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS LSPD, OWLT, PTON, Z INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Lightspeed Commerce, Inc. (LSPD)Class Period: 9/11/2020 – 9/28/2021Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 18, 2022SECURITIES FRAUD To learn more, visit https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-lspd/.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stock has also loss -18.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LSPD stock has declined by -44.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.06% and lost -21.42% year-on date.

The market cap for LSPD stock reached $11.18 billion, with 138.80 million shares outstanding and 133.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, LSPD reached a trading volume of 3647524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LSPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is set at 4.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.36.

LSPD stock trade performance evaluation

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.14. With this latest performance, LSPD shares dropped by -41.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.01 for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.95, while it was recorded at 57.50 for the last single week of trading, and 81.59 for the last 200 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.56 and a Gross Margin at +40.21. Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.05.

Return on Total Capital for LSPD is now -10.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.87. Additionally, LSPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] managed to generate an average of -$91,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,337 million, or 56.37% of LSPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSPD stocks are: CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC with ownership of 24,286,219, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.18% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 6,825,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $363.86 million in LSPD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $328.15 million in LSPD stock with ownership of nearly -10.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [NYSE:LSPD] by around 17,193,718 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 7,404,060 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 56,759,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,357,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSPD stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,458,373 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,578,832 shares during the same period.