Kansas City Southern [KSU] is 49.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kansas City Southern [NYSE: KSU] traded at a low on 11/24/21, posting a -0.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $304.16. The company report on November 23, 2021 that Surface Transportation Board Accepts CP-KCS Merger Application as Complete, Sets Procedural Schedule.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSX: CP, NYSE: CP) (“CP”) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) announced that the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”) has accepted the joint CP-KCS merger application as complete.

“We are pleased that the Board has accepted our comprehensive joint application and declared it complete,” said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to moving forward with a robust regulatory review of this historic combination that will add capacity to the U.S. rail network, create new competitive transportation options, support North American economic growth, and deliver other important benefits to customers, employees, and the environment.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 810794 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kansas City Southern stands at 1.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.19%.

The market cap for KSU stock reached $27.92 billion, with 90.81 million shares outstanding and 90.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 844.53K shares, KSU reached a trading volume of 810794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kansas City Southern [KSU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSU shares is $295.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Kansas City Southern shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Kansas City Southern stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $275 to $305, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on KSU stock. On May 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KSU shares from 265 to 310.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kansas City Southern is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for KSU in the course of the last twelve months was 52.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has KSU stock performed recently?

Kansas City Southern [KSU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.03. With this latest performance, KSU shares dropped by -0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.93 for Kansas City Southern [KSU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 294.15, while it was recorded at 304.34 for the last single week of trading, and 276.49 for the last 200 days.

Kansas City Southern [KSU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kansas City Southern [KSU] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.26 and a Gross Margin at +39.26. Kansas City Southern’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.44.

Return on Total Capital for KSU is now 12.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kansas City Southern [KSU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.67. Additionally, KSU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kansas City Southern [KSU] managed to generate an average of $94,603 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Kansas City Southern’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Kansas City Southern [KSU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kansas City Southern posted 1.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KSU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kansas City Southern go to 16.50%.

Insider trade positions for Kansas City Southern [KSU]

There are presently around $22,885 million, or 83.90% of KSU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,547,639, which is approximately 0.738% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,014,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in KSU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.21 billion in KSU stock with ownership of nearly -0.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kansas City Southern stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in Kansas City Southern [NYSE:KSU] by around 10,344,373 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 10,049,479 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 54,847,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,241,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSU stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,777,728 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 1,832,862 shares during the same period.