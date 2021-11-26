Goldman lifts Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ALSN] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $37.53 price per share at the time. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Isuzu Enters Class 7 Market in North America with F-Series Featuring Allison Rugged Duty Series Transmission.

Isuzu introduces two new F-Series models, exclusively featuring Allison transmissions.

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, is pleased to announce that its 2500 Rugged Duty SeriesTM (RDS) six-speed fully automatic transmission has been integrated into Isuzu Commercial Truck of America’s first F-Series Class 7 truck model. In addition, Isuzu’s new F-Series Class 6 truck model will feature Allison’s 2550 RDS six-speed fully automatic transmission. Both vehicles are now in serial production.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. represents 106.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.92 billion with the latest information. ALSN stock price has been found in the range of $37.33 to $37.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, ALSN reached a trading volume of 809879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALSN shares is $39.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALSN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ALSN stock

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, ALSN shares gained by 12.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.07 for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.42, while it was recorded at 37.06 for the last single week of trading, and 39.41 for the last 200 days.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.66 and a Gross Margin at +45.46. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.37.

Return on Total Capital for ALSN is now 16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 335.19. Additionally, ALSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 333.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN] managed to generate an average of $90,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. go to 24.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [ALSN]

There are presently around $3,925 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALSN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 15,863,040, which is approximately -3.459% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,627,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $473.93 million in ALSN stocks shares; and BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $241.83 million in ALSN stock with ownership of nearly -3.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ALSN] by around 7,132,474 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 10,542,794 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 86,899,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,575,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALSN stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,260,432 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,174,836 shares during the same period.