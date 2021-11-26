For Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA], Analyst sees a rise to $14.50. What next?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.11 during the day while it closed the day at $12.00. The company report on November 24, 2021 that Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Investors (DNA).

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (“Ginkgo”) (NYSE: DNA) f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRNG). The action charges Ginkgo with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Ginkgo’s materially misleading statements to the public, Ginkgo investors have suffered significant losses.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -11.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNA stock has inclined by 20.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.46% and gained 18.58% year-on date.

The market cap for DNA stock reached $15.89 billion, with 1.32 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.43M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 3315779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 119.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

DNA stock trade performance evaluation

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.70. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -17.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.46% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.27 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.72, while it was recorded at 12.60 for the last single week of trading.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,500.00. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.00 and a Current Ratio set at 20.00.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,049 million, or 76.30% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 302,942,974, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 114,886,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in DNA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.09 billion in DNA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 743,954,649 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 79,610,452 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 69,493,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 754,071,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 651,766,891 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 63,767,305 shares during the same period.