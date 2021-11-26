For Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX: ASXC] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.51 during the day while it closed the day at $1.46. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Asensus Surgical Announces Franklin Medical Center to Initiate the Installation of the Senhance Surgical System.

Franklin Medical Center to become 4th Senhance Hospital in Louisiana.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, announced the Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro, Louisiana has entered into an agreement to lease and utilize a Senhance® Surgical System.

Asensus Surgical Inc. stock has also loss -11.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ASXC stock has declined by -33.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -39.42% and gained 133.60% year-on date.

The market cap for ASXC stock reached $342.18 million, with 234.34 million shares outstanding and 229.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, ASXC reached a trading volume of 2717656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASXC shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Asensus Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

ASXC stock trade performance evaluation

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.52. With this latest performance, ASXC shares dropped by -13.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 247.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.08 for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7882, while it was recorded at 1.4860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5724 for the last 200 days.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1783.12 and a Gross Margin at -402.90. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1868.09.

Return on Total Capital for ASXC is now -91.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.71. Additionally, ASXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] managed to generate an average of -$429,797 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Asensus Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Asensus Surgical Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASXC.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $90 million, or 30.20% of ASXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASXC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,720,325, which is approximately 0.085% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 11,857,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.31 million in ASXC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.19 million in ASXC stock with ownership of nearly -2.609% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asensus Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX:ASXC] by around 9,051,819 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 5,722,231 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 46,651,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,426,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASXC stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 291,229 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,432,903 shares during the same period.