Engine Gaming and Media Inc. [GAME] Is Currently 19.81 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. [NASDAQ: GAME] gained 19.81% or 0.63 points to close at $3.81 with a heavy trading volume of 20321521 shares. The company report on November 23, 2021 that Engine Gaming & Media Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

FY 2021 Revenue of $37.2 million, up from $10.5 million in FY 2020, an increase of 253% YoY.

FY Q4’2021 revenue of $11.8 million, up from $7.0 million in FY Q4’2020, an increase of 67% YoY, and up 22% from $9.6 million in FY Q3’2021.

It opened the trading session at $3.79, the shares rose to $4.2999 and dropped to $3.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GAME points out that the company has recorded -53.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 204.59K shares, GAME reached to a volume of 20321521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Engine Gaming and Media Inc. [GAME]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Engine Gaming and Media Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for GAME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82.

Trading performance analysis for GAME stock

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. [GAME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.87. With this latest performance, GAME shares dropped by -4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GAME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.50 for Engine Gaming and Media Inc. [GAME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.16, while it was recorded at 3.26 for the last single week of trading, and 7.69 for the last 200 days.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. [GAME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Engine Gaming and Media Inc. [GAME] shares currently have an operating margin of -191.24 and a Gross Margin at -80.33. Engine Gaming and Media Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -291.12.

Return on Total Capital for GAME is now -167.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -414.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Engine Gaming and Media Inc. [GAME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43,526.37. Additionally, GAME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24,643.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Engine Gaming and Media Inc. [GAME] managed to generate an average of -$267,002 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Engine Gaming and Media Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Engine Gaming and Media Inc. [GAME]

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.84% of GAME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GAME stocks are: POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. with ownership of 828,667, which is approximately 43.203% of the company’s market cap and around 10.67% of the total institutional ownership; P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP, holding 400,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 million in GAME stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $0.18 million in GAME stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Engine Gaming and Media Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Engine Gaming and Media Inc. [NASDAQ:GAME] by around 595,072 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 25,629 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 757,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,377,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GAME stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,075 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 6,200 shares during the same period.