Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] moved down -0.25: Why It’s Important

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] closed the trading session at $94.23 on 11/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $93.976, while the highest price level was $95.15. The company report on November 20, 2021 that ASPENTECH INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Aspen Technology, Inc. – AZPN.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AZPN) to Emerson (NYSE: EMR). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of AspenTech will receive only approximately $87 in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock of the new AspenTech, a newly formed company, for each share of AspenTech that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-azpn/ to learn more.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.25 percent and weekly performance of -0.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, EMR reached to a volume of 2729073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $109.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on EMR stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EMR shares from 89 to 97.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

EMR stock trade performance evaluation

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.90 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.96, while it was recorded at 94.21 for the last single week of trading, and 95.33 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.91 and a Gross Margin at +39.83. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.63.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 18.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.17. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.92.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Emerson Electric Co. posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 11.72%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41,573 million, or 75.00% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,797,725, which is approximately 0.358% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,769,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.65 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.48 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly -1.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 708 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 18,017,033 shares. Additionally, 724 investors decreased positions by around 19,583,093 shares, while 344 investors held positions by with 403,585,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 441,185,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,540,914 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,497,478 shares during the same period.