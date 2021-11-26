Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] moved down -3.99: Why It’s Important

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] closed the trading session at $30.79 on 11/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.76, while the highest price level was $31.98. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Elanco to Participate in the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will participate in the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 1:50 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s investor website. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.39 percent and weekly performance of -3.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, ELAN reached to a volume of 3426470 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $37 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ELAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

ELAN stock trade performance evaluation

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.63. With this latest performance, ELAN shares dropped by -8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.13 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.59, while it was recorded at 31.87 for the last single week of trading, and 32.79 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.09. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.11.

Return on Total Capital for ELAN is now -0.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.51. Additionally, ELAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] managed to generate an average of -$59,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 11.00%.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,967 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 46,967,843, which is approximately 0.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,860,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in ELAN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $946.88 million in ELAN stock with ownership of nearly -0.379% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN] by around 51,116,581 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 43,443,845 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 391,528,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 486,089,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELAN stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,829,620 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 7,684,311 shares during the same period.