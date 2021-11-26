DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] Revenue clocked in at $1.43 billion, down -73.60% YTD: What’s Next?

DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: DOYU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.68% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.89%. The company report on November 16, 2021 that DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, DOYU stock dropped by -79.14%. The one-year DouYu International Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.87. The average equity rating for DOYU stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $956.48 million, with 326.93 million shares outstanding and 304.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, DOYU stock reached a trading volume of 3014973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOYU shares is $4.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOYU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for DouYu International Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price from $13 to $16.06. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for DouYu International Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DouYu International Holdings Limited is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOYU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92.

DOYU Stock Performance Analysis:

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.89. With this latest performance, DOYU shares dropped by -12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOYU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.35 for DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 7.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DouYu International Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.25. DouYu International Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.06.

Return on Total Capital for DOYU is now 2.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.77. Additionally, DOYU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] managed to generate an average of $37,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.DouYu International Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

DOYU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DouYu International Holdings Limited posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOYU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DouYu International Holdings Limited go to 36.31%.

DouYu International Holdings Limited [DOYU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $184 million, or 19.90% of DOYU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOYU stocks are: PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 17,080,000, which is approximately 478.983% of the company’s market cap and around 1.72% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,502,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.07 million in DOYU stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $13.58 million in DOYU stock with ownership of nearly 846.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DouYu International Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in DouYu International Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:DOYU] by around 30,480,410 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 61,829,998 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 29,214,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,095,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOYU stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,194,351 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 52,472,549 shares during the same period.