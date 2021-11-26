Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH] Revenue clocked in at $91.40 million, down -85.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: DCPH] jumped around 0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.35 at the close of the session, up 0.48%. The company report on November 22, 2021 that Deciphera Receives European Commission Approval of QINLOCK® for the Treatment of Fourth-Line Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor.

– QINLOCK Significantly Reduced the Risk of Disease Progression or Death by 85% and Showed Clinically Meaningful Overall Survival in the INVICTUS Phase 3 Study –.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved QINLOCK® (ripretinib) in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of adult patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) who have received prior treatment with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib1. The EC decision is applicable to all 27 European Union member states plus Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. In September 2021, QINLOCK was added as a fourth-line treatment for GIST patients progressing or intolerant to imatinib, sunitinib, and regorafenib to the ESMO-EURACAN-GENTURIS clinical practice guidelines for GIST2.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -85.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DCPH Stock saw the intraday high of $8.49 and lowest of $8.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.97, which means current price is +3.21% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, DCPH reached a trading volume of 4734892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCPH shares is $15.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $72 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $11, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on DCPH stock. On November 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DCPH shares from 65 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.82.

How has DCPH stock performed recently?

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.07. With this latest performance, DCPH shares dropped by -75.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.34 for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.80, while it was recorded at 8.47 for the last single week of trading, and 34.75 for the last 200 days.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -644.36 and a Gross Margin at +87.25. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -633.19.

Return on Total Capital for DCPH is now -47.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.74. Additionally, DCPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH] managed to generate an average of -$761,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings analysis for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 21.00%.

Insider trade positions for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [DCPH]

There are presently around $359 million, or 75.30% of DCPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCPH stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,031,521, which is approximately -5.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,936,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.71 million in DCPH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $30.7 million in DCPH stock with ownership of nearly 0.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:DCPH] by around 4,298,302 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 4,316,702 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 34,555,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,170,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCPH stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,948,529 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 988,373 shares during the same period.