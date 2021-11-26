Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] stock Initiated by Truist analyst, price target now $14

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CYCN] traded at a high on 11/24/21, posting a 22.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.65. The company report on November 11, 2021 that Cyclerion Therapeutics to Participate in Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function, announced that management will attend the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Nov. 16th to 18th, 2021. A pre-recorded corporate presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Thursday, Nov. 18 and will remain available for 30 days in the investor section of the Cyclerion website. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings and investors may request a meeting through Jefferies.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function. Cyclerion is advancing novel, first-in-class, CNS-penetrant, sGC stimulators that modulate a key node in a fundamental CNS signaling pathway. The multidimensional pharmacology elicited by the stimulation of sGC has the potential to impact a broad range of CNS diseases. The most advanced compound, CY6463, has shown rapid improvement in biomarkers associated with cognitive function and is currently in clinical development for Alzheimer’s Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv), Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS), and Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS). Cyclerion is also advancing CY3018, a next-generation sGC stimulator.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3893104 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stands at 15.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.52%.

The market cap for CYCN stock reached $113.76 million, with 43.29 million shares outstanding and 37.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 355.57K shares, CYCN reached a trading volume of 3893104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYCN shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYCN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.74. With this latest performance, CYCN shares dropped by -2.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.74 for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.82, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 3.23 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3355.18. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3388.59.

Return on Total Capital for CYCN is now -55.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.87. Additionally, CYCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] managed to generate an average of -$2,288,294 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYCN.

There are presently around $54 million, or 58.80% of CYCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYCN stocks are: SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP with ownership of 7,157,601, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; MFN PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 3,389,215 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.36 million in CYCN stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $6.03 million in CYCN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CYCN] by around 1,407,762 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,216,180 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 22,184,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,808,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYCN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 680,334 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 402,003 shares during the same period.