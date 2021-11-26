Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Stock trading around $312.38 per share: What’s Next?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.52% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.85%. The company report on November 23, 2021 that Coinbase to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Crypto Economy Forum.

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced that Brian Armstrong, Co-Founder and CEO, and Fred Wilson, Lead Independent Director, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Crypto Economy Forum on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

The one-year Coinbase Global Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.57. The average equity rating for COIN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $65.41 billion, with 209.60 million shares outstanding and 152.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, COIN stock reached a trading volume of 2738747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $408.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price from $330 to $405. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $337 to $387, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on COIN stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COIN shares from 325 to 342.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 17.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

COIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.85. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.42% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.77 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 289.81, while it was recorded at 320.24 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Coinbase Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01 and a Gross Margin at +89.39. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.47.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now 28.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.06. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] managed to generate an average of $86,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

COIN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coinbase Global Inc. go to 66.60%.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,020 million, or 34.60% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,993,163, which is approximately 24.491% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,476,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in COIN stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $1.49 billion in COIN stock with ownership of nearly 45.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 391 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 17,848,337 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 3,771,625 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 36,066,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,686,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,962,396 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,316,621 shares during the same period.