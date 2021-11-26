China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] Is Currently 16.67 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PLIN] gained 16.67% on the last trading session, reaching $1.89 price per share at the time. The company report on November 24, 2021 that Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of US$16.5 Million Registered Direct Offering for its Client China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PLIN).

Univest Securities, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, announced the closing of a previously announced registered direct offering and concurrent private placement with certain investors, raising approximately US$16.5 million in gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses, by its client China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.,(NASDAQ: PLIN), an emerging growth company engaged in the feed raw material wholesale and retail business. The offering consists of the sale of 17,175,412 ordinary shares in a registered direct offering and warrants to purchase 17,175,412 ordinary shares in a concurrent private placement pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 provided in Regulation S promulgated thereunder. The warrants will be exercisable 60 days from the date of issuance and have an exercise price of US$1.008. The warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance. The purchase price for one ordinary share and one corresponding warrant was US$0.96.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for product research and development, marketing and business development, new business assessment and acquisition, talent acquisition and training, and working capital and general business purposes.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. represents 35.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $78.08 million with the latest information. PLIN stock price has been found in the range of $1.64 to $1.982.

If compared to the average trading volume of 296.44K shares, PLIN reached a trading volume of 2751939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.34. With this latest performance, PLIN shares gained by 85.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.35 for China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1569, while it was recorded at 1.5420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1864 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.18 and a Gross Margin at +6.49. China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.79.

Return on Total Capital for PLIN is now -0.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.02. Additionally, PLIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [PLIN] managed to generate an average of -$20,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.50% of PLIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLIN stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 204,889, which is approximately 35.025% of the company’s market cap and around 23.33% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 156,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in PLIN stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in PLIN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in China Xiangtai Food Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PLIN] by around 302,933 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 54,126 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 256,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 613,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLIN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,566 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 22,464 shares during the same period.