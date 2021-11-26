Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] Is Currently -9.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE: CHS] loss -9.17% or -0.64 points to close at $6.34 with a heavy trading volume of 3413272 shares. The company report on November 15, 2021 that Chico’s FAS, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Sales and Earnings Conference Call.

Women’s specialty retailer Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) (the “Company”) will host a conference call with security analysts on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET to review the operating results for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021.

The conference call is being webcast live over the Internet, which you may access in the Investors section of the Company’s corporate website, www.chicosfas.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available online for one year at http://chicosfas.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

It opened the trading session at $6.98, the shares rose to $6.99 and dropped to $6.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHS points out that the company has recorded 44.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -359.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, CHS reached to a volume of 3413272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHS shares is $5.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Chico’s FAS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $3 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Chico’s FAS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on CHS stock. On June 12, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for CHS shares from 5 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chico’s FAS Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHS in the course of the last twelve months was 44.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CHS stock

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.94. With this latest performance, CHS shares gained by 19.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 296.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.30 for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.42, while it was recorded at 6.69 for the last single week of trading, and 4.79 for the last 200 days.

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.28 and a Gross Margin at +15.72. Chico’s FAS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.21.

Return on Total Capital for CHS is now -26.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 520.44. Additionally, CHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 402.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] managed to generate an average of -$28,824 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Chico’s FAS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chico’s FAS Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -220.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chico’s FAS Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]

There are presently around $618 million, or 80.60% of CHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,859,593, which is approximately -1.682% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,741,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.08 million in CHS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $42.68 million in CHS stock with ownership of nearly -2.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chico’s FAS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE:CHS] by around 10,397,792 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 7,663,795 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 79,385,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,447,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,602,895 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,040,488 shares during the same period.