Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] moved up 10.42: Why It’s Important

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] closed the trading session at $58.05 on 11/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.22, while the highest price level was $58.58. The company report on November 18, 2021 that Cassava Sciences Initiates a Second Phase 3 Study of Simufilam for the Treatment of Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Second Phase 3 Study is Designed to Evaluate Safety and Efficacy of Simufilam Over 78 Weeks in 1,000 Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a biotechnology company, announced it has initiated a second Phase 3 study of simufilam, the Company’s investigational drug for patients with Alzheimer’s disease. This second Phase 3 study is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of simufilam over 78 weeks in approximately 1,000 patients with Alzheimer’s disease across clinical sites in the U.S. and Canada.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 751.17 percent and weekly performance of 23.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.65M shares, SAVA reached to a volume of 3540439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVA shares is $159.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $80 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Cassava Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SAVA stock. On February 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SAVA shares from 20 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 8.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.63.

SAVA stock trade performance evaluation

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.33. With this latest performance, SAVA shares gained by 23.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 700.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.24 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.58, while it was recorded at 53.00 for the last single week of trading, and 63.22 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SAVA is now -19.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, SAVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] managed to generate an average of -$575,818 per employee.Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 39.80 and a Current Ratio set at 39.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAVA.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $690 million, or 30.00% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,603,878, which is approximately 6.199% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,974,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.61 million in SAVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $54.51 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly 7.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 2,672,483 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 1,630,704 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 7,578,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,881,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 955,944 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 740,901 shares during the same period.