Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] moved up 9.35: Why It’s Important

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BLIN] closed the trading session at $3.04 on 11/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.75, while the highest price level was $3.74. The company report on November 24, 2021 that Bridgeline Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Sales Intelligence Giant.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that their DataBravo product has been chosen by a leading sales intelligence company to support their lead augmentation software.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The multi-year agreement with the data provider continues Bridgeline’s expansion in this space. The new partner will maximize new lead generation opportunities and acquire additional addressable market opportunity using DataBravo’s insights. The sales intelligence company has identified DataBravo’s unparalleled web intelligence dataset as a key opportunity to provide value to large sales organizations across the globe.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.83 percent and weekly performance of -6.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 908.52K shares, BLIN reached to a volume of 24340174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bridgeline Digital Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

BLIN stock trade performance evaluation

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.46. With this latest performance, BLIN shares dropped by -12.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.51 for Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.70, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 3.76 for the last 200 days.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.72 and a Gross Margin at +49.80. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.99.

Return on Total Capital for BLIN is now -29.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.77. Additionally, BLIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] managed to generate an average of $8,359 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bridgeline Digital Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLIN.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 30.30% of BLIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLIN stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,259,644, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.83 million in BLIN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.81 million in BLIN stock with ownership of nearly 6.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bridgeline Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BLIN] by around 1,745,518 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 374,718 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 424,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,545,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLIN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,559,206 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 15,868 shares during the same period.