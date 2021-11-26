BofA Securities lifts Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ARCO] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.155 during the day while it closed the day at $5.06. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Arcos Dorados Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Systemwide comparable sales1 grew 56.6% and rose 16.5% on a 2-year basis, including positive 2-year comparable sales growth in all divisions.

Total Revenues1 reflected a more normalized operating environment, rising 60.1% in constant currency versus 2020 and 24.0% on a 2-year constant currency basis.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -0.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARCO stock has declined by -10.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.89% and gained 1.62% year-on date.

The market cap for ARCO stock reached $1.07 billion, with 212.62 million shares outstanding and 125.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 768.43K shares, ARCO reached a trading volume of 801403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCO shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $8 to $8.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on ARCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARCO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ARCO stock trade performance evaluation

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, ARCO shares gained by 6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.97 for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.00, while it was recorded at 5.16 for the last single week of trading, and 5.53 for the last 200 days.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.06 and a Gross Margin at +5.73. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.53.

Return on Total Capital for ARCO is now -3.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 802.86. Additionally, ARCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 772.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] managed to generate an average of -$2,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCO.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $378 million, or 65.30% of ARCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 19,781,332, which is approximately 1.04% of the company’s market cap and around 4.35% of the total institutional ownership; NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 18,982,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.05 million in ARCO stocks shares; and MOERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $25.31 million in ARCO stock with ownership of nearly 5.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ARCO] by around 5,459,571 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 4,651,171 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 64,649,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,760,728 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,494,476 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 461,896 shares during the same period.